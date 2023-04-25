News you can trust since 1832
Party time at Buckingham care home as Lace Hill Manor celebrates first birthday

‘We hope that as many of our local businesses and friends as possible can come along to celebrate this day with us’

By Hannah Richardson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read

A new luxury care home in Buckingham will be marking its first birthday with a special celebration on Saturday, April 29.

Lace Hill Manor, a 62-bed residential home on Lace Hill run by the Maria Mallaband Care Group, is inviting members of the local community to join residents, relatives and staff for refreshments and live music from a local band from 11am to 2pm.

Home manager Claire Gascoigne said: “Celebrating the first birthday of our wonderful care home is a big milestone for us. It is a wonderful opportunity to look back at the many good times we have had over the past year.

“From day one, we received such a warm welcome from our local community, and we love to support them wherever we can.

"We hope that as many of our local businesses and friends as possible can come along to celebrate this day with us and give us the opportunity to thank them for their never-ending support.”

There will be pop-up stalls and stands from local businesses, from bookshops to beauticians, and a variety of activities, from a visiting petting farm to a local Motown band and disco.

Lace Hill Manor boasts five-star facilities and luxury settings and aims to offer exceptional personalised nursing, residential and dementia care.

Interior space at Lace Hill ManorInterior space at Lace Hill Manor
Interior space at Lace Hill Manor

The website says: “As a home, we want to provide not only the very best physical environment for those living with us, but an opportunity for them to live life to the fullest and celebrate their individuality.”

