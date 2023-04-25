Party time at Buckingham care home as Lace Hill Manor celebrates first birthday

A new luxury care home in Buckingham will be marking its first birthday with a special celebration on Saturday, April 29.

Lace Hill Manor, a 62-bed residential home on Lace Hill run by the Maria Mallaband Care Group, is inviting members of the local community to join residents, relatives and staff for refreshments and live music from a local band from 11am to 2pm.

Home manager Claire Gascoigne said: “Celebrating the first birthday of our wonderful care home is a big milestone for us. It is a wonderful opportunity to look back at the many good times we have had over the past year.

Lace Hill Manor

“From day one, we received such a warm welcome from our local community, and we love to support them wherever we can.

"We hope that as many of our local businesses and friends as possible can come along to celebrate this day with us and give us the opportunity to thank them for their never-ending support.”

There will be pop-up stalls and stands from local businesses, from bookshops to beauticians, and a variety of activities, from a visiting petting farm to a local Motown band and disco.

Lace Hill Manor boasts five-star facilities and luxury settings and aims to offer exceptional personalised nursing, residential and dementia care.

Interior space at Lace Hill Manor