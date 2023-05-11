Party time as luxury Buckingham care home marks first anniversary milestone

A luxury care home that opened in Buckingham last year has celebrated its first anniversary with a big birthday party with more than 100 people taking part.

The 62-bed Lace Hill Manor, run by Maria Mallaband Care Home Group, marked the milestone with decorations, balloons and bunting, and an anniversary party on Saturday, April 29.

Residents gathered with their relatives, local residents and staff for a buffet lunch and live music from a local band.

First birthday celebrations at Lace Hill Manor. Picture: DANNY LOO

The celebrations included activities from an animal farm to a local Motown band, pampering from beauticians and tours of the luxury care home.

Home manager Claire Gascoigne said: “It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to celebrate a milestone birthday and see the impact that our team has made on the local community.

"We were beyond delighted to welcome a host of those from the Buckingham community for this special event.

“It was a phenomenal event that will truly not be forgotten by those who joined, and a pleasure to be able to reminisce about all that we have accomplished in the first year.

"My team is excited to see what we are able to do next and to continue to offer bespoke care for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Lace Hill Manor is a purpose-built home that advertises first-class facilities, exceptional service and the ambition that residents should ‘live life to the fullest and celebrate their individuality’.

