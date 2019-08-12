Parks in Buckingham and Aylesbury raise the green flag

Three parks across Aylesbury Vale have been given a Green Flag rating - recognising them among the country's best open spaces.

Bedgrove Park and Vale Park in Aylesbury and Heartlands in Buckingham, which are all the responsibility of Aylesbury Vale District Council, enjoyed green flag-raising ceremonies at the weekend.

The Green Flag raising ceremony at Bedgrove Park, Aylesbury

Cllr Paul Irwin, the district council's cabinet member for environment and leisure said: “I’m delighted we’ve received three green flags again this year, including Buckingham’s Heartlands picking up its second award.

"I understand how important quality green spaces are to residents and visitors, and these awards clearly recognise AVDC’s dedication to keeping our green spaces at the highest possible standards.

“The flying of the green flags in Bedgrove Park, Vale Park and Heartlands will help remind visitors that these parks are some of the best in the country for cleanliness, facilities and overall maintenance.

"If you haven’t visited these parks already — I encourage you to do so.”

The Green Flag raising ceremony at Vale Park, Aylesbury

This is the tenth year in a row that Bedgrove Park has won a green flag award, and the 12th in succession for Vale Park.