Parents' concern after Aylesbury school walking route crossing lights malfunction days before the start of term

Parents are concerned about the first day of school after a key walking route crossing malfunctioned.

Many children are starting at the new St Michaels School in Weedon Road, Aylesbury on Wednesday which is a nervous experience in itself.

And, in an effort to instil freedom and responsibility in their children, many parents will be letting their children walk to school.

But concerns have been raised as the lights at the main crossing areas near the Horse and Jockey are experiencing problems.

One worried parent said that they stood there for 15 mins and they could not cross after pressing the button.

Many other parents who live in Watermead, Berryfields and the surrounding area, have been contacting Bucks County Council, but so far no repairs have been made.

This newspaper has contacted Bucks County Council and Transport For Bucks and they are looking into the complaints. We will update you as soon as we hear anymore.