Buckingham’s Town Crier is stepping down, and local people are invited to try out for this time-honoured position, at a public event this weekend.

The role of a Town Crier is an ancient and honourable one. In medieval times, a Town Crier’s role included policing, fire patrols and public hangings. Thankfully, these days a loud voice, diction, stance and presence will suffice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Town Crier will hold the voluntary post for one year, after which there will be the option to make the appointment permanent.

Buckingham's Town Crier at the opening of the Charter Fair

The Town Crier needs to attend all Buckingham Town Council civic events and will be invited to cry at other Town Council events, such as the opening of the Charter Fair, Music In The Market, Bandjam and Christmas Lights Switch-on.

Trials for a new Town Crier will take place at the flagpole outside Buckingham Community Centre at noon on Saturday, March 11, during the Buckingham Food Fair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participants will be given a pre-written speech to cry and will be judged by Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and Cllr Fran Davies. The current Town Crier, Russell Cross, will also be on hand to give tips.

Anyone interested in applying should get in touch with the town council by email or call 01280 816426. You can also visit the town council website for more information and to apply.

Buckingham's Town Crier at Bandjam

The outgoing Town Crier, Russell Cross, said: “It has been an absolute honour to have fulfilled the role of Buckingham Town Crier since 2008. With a heavy heart, I feel the time has come to step aside and allow another member of our town to have the opportunity to take on the role. The endless support of the community over the years cannot be placed into words, but may I thank you all for your endless backing in keeping this important tradition at the heart of Buckingham’s history and heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement