Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA is appealing to find a special home for two overweight cats who were abandoned in an Aylesbury car park.

Dragonfly, a black and white female cat, was abandoned in July at The Gatehouse offices car park in Aylesbury along with her friend Butterfly. A woman was seen dumping the cats in two pet carriers before driving off.

The two cats were taken to the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre for some much needed TLC where staff quickly realised that Dragonfly was overweight - weighing 7.7kg, nearly double the average weight an adult cat should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Allen, animal centre manager, said: “Poor Dragonfly and Butterfly were left abandoned in pet carriers and were very lucky they were spotted when they were and got the care they needed.

Butterfly was 5kg when found and is now a much healthier 4.5kg. She needs a kind and patient owner who can continue her ongoing diet to help her shed the pounds. She could live with a male, neutered cat and with a family with children who are ten years or older who understand that she needs space. However, she would prefer not to live with a dog.

"Dragonfly has been on a strict diet since coming into our care to help her try and shed some pounds and she now weighs 6.6kg. Slowly but surely, her weight is coming down. We are trying to make her more mobile by scattering her meals around to make her work a little more for her food, and with every twice weekly weigh-in, she’s getting more and more healthy.

“Her friend Butterfly is also an overweight girl though not as chunky as Dragonfly but we are keeping an eye on both of them to help them get to a healthy weight. She was 5kg and is now a much healthier 4.5kg."

Caroline added: “We all like to treat our pets but sadly, we are seeing a rise in overweight and obese pets with problems such as diabetes, most likely as a result of diet and lack of exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“According to the PDSA PAW Report 2023, 49% of vets say they have seen an increase in pet obesity in the last two years and 53% of cat owners don’t know their pets’ current weight.

Dragonfly has been on a strict diet to help her try and shed some pounds. She can often be found curled up on her scratching post or sunbathing in the sunshine, and enjoys being brushed and having some fuss.

“It’s important to realise what your pet needs to keep them healthy, such as a balanced diet and exercise. Play is really important for all cats, especially if they are kept indoors and it’s normal for cats to play in short bursts. You can find guidance about how to play with your cat on the RSPCA website.

Both cats are now looking for a home to call their own and will need a patient and understanding owner who can continue their diet plans. “Both these cats have a lot of love to give and there’s a lot of them to love!”

Dragonfly can be quiet and reserved but is starting to gain confidence and has shown she is a sweet girl with a beautiful meow as she greets staff. She can often be found curled up on her scratching post or sunbathing in the sunshine, and enjoys being brushed and having some fuss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butterfly will also need a kind and patient owner who can continue her ongoing diet to help her shed the pounds. She could live with a male, neutered cat and with a family with children who are ten years or older who understand that she needs space. However, she would prefer not to live with a dog.

To give Dragonfly or Butterfly the loving home they deserve, contact RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre by filling out a ‘perfect match’ form and emailing it to: [email protected]