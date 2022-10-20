Oversubscribed schools: The Aylesbury Vale secondary schools that are the hardest to get into

Nearly 2,000 children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Bucks this year, official figures reveal.

Across England, 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In Bucks, figures show 1,999 secondary-aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Many children are missing out on their first choice secondary school

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Aylesbury Vale secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

The Royal Latin School in Buckingham is the second hardest to get into in all of Bucks, with 315 applicants putting the school as a first preference but only 166 of these being offered places. This means 149 did not get a place.

St Michael’s Catholic School, Aylesbury Site, had 239 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 137 of these were offered places. This means 102 did not get a place.

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School had 311 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 180 of these were offered places. This means 131 did not get a place.

Waddesdon Church of England School had 216 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 128 of these were offered places. This means 88 did not get a place.

Aylesbury Grammar School had 254 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 165 of these were offered places. This means 89 did not get a place.

Aylesbury High School had 221 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 148 of these were offered places. This means 73 did not get a place.

The Buckingham School had 179 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 158 of these were offered places. This means 21 did not get a place.

John Colet School in Wendover had 175 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 156 of these were offered places. This means 19 did not get a place.