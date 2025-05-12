Two overnight closures are in place on the A418 this week as part of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale.

The first is on the Aylesbury Road through Haddenham and Stone between 8pm and 6am nightly from Monday 12th to Friday 16th May for lining refreshing works.

A closure is also in place on the A418 between Gibraltar and the county boundary from 8pm to 6am nightly from May 12 to 16 for road markings work.

Meanwhile, HS2 works are continuing on the A413 London Road in Wendover with daytime two-way traffic lights in place between 9am and 3pm on Thursday May 15.

Construction is taking place at the Small Dean Viaduct including the lifting of precast concrete segments, the pouring of the bottom slab of the viaduct and the installation of viaduct parapets.

Two road closures are also in place in villages across Aylesbury Vale this week, with carriageway resurfacing works at Chequers Lane in Prestwood between 7pm and 6am nightly from May 12 to 16.

A closure will also be in operation on North End Road in Steeple Claydon from May 12 to 16 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for drainage improvement works.