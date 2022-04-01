Over £125,000 raised for community causes thanks to Bucks Lottery

Bucks Council announced that over £125,000 has been raised via the local lottery which celebrated its second birthday today.

Bucks Lottery has helped 350 causes in those two years, the local authority reports.

While £125,000 has been redistributed to not-for-profit organisations, the council has also given away £27,000 worth of prizes to winning customers.

Bucks Lottery turned 2 today

The council advises that any charitable organisation can register to become a part of the lottery.

It is looking for applications from parent teacher associations and sports clubs, as well as from Bucks charities.

Councillor Steve Bowles said: “Over the past two years we are proud that the Buckinghamshire Lottery has helped to support so many valuable causes.

"One of the best things about the Buckinghamshire Lottery is that supporters are able to choose the good causes that matter personally to them.

“We would advise other causes thinking of joining the lottery to sign up, it’s free and really easy to get started.

"There is a huge amount of support given as well as advice and tips on fundraising.”

Weekly cash prizes can total as much as £25,000, an individual ticket costs just £1.

A special offer means, participants who enter before Saturday, 23 April 2022 can win a £1,000 B&Q gift card.

More information can be found on the Bucks Lottery website here.

Councillor Bowles added: “At least 60% from each ticket sold goes directly to the cause of your choice. Unlike larger lotteries, the majority of your ticket purchase comes back into the community and the odds of winning a prize are much better, at an amazing 50:1.

"It really is a win-win scenario. Even if you don’t win a cash prize you can be content in knowing that you are making a real difference in your local community.”