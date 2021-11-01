October 2021 has drawn to a close with a stormy weekend heralding the end of what was an unsettled and mild month.

After a fine September, the opening week of October was rather chilly and very wet, with 20mm of rain falling on both October 2 and 5 in places.

A respite then followed into the second week of October with high pressure building across the UK and some very mild air being drawn up for a time from the south-west courtesy of Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic.

The variable nature of the month continued into the third week with some very mild nights, no lower than 15.9C in Wendover on October 19, followed by +2.1C just two days later on October 21 (the coldest temperature of the month).

Low pressure tracked to the south of the UK on October 20 to give the wettest day of the month, with Wendover seeing over 40mm of rain!

For the week prior to Halloween, there was a stark contrast in UK weather, with Cumbria seeing huge amounts of rainfall, whilst there was some fine late October weather over the Aylesbury Vale.

A squally band of rain then crossed on Sunday with some gusts of 50-60mph in the morning damaging some trees.

Overall temperatures for October were around 1.5C above the 1961-1990 average with nights proving mild and there was an absence of air frosts.

Rainfall was well above average.

The start of November has seen some much chillier weather but it is likely to turn milder from this weekend and more unsettled.