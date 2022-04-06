Over 400 people take tour of Buckingham’s new care home

Clarendon House, on Cornwall’s Meadow, is now open, with the first residents moving in today, Wednesday, April 6.

Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, joined residents and staff in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Clarendon House on Saturday.

An open event on Saturday and Sunday gave visitors the chance to take a guided tour of the home, with hotel-style rooms and facilities over three floors

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley cuts the ribbon

The fourth floor is devoted to leisure services, leading out to the roof-top terrace with views across Buckingham and the River Great Ouse, and visitors could enjoy homemade pastries, canapes, cakes and a drink in the Stowe Gardens Roof Top Café Bar.

Other facilities at the luxury home include the Chandos Cinema, Waterlily Hair & Nail Salon, Thompson’s Cocktail & Coffee Bar, Family Fine Dining Restaurant and Snowdrop Aromatherapy Spa.

Individual bedroom suites are designed and furnished like upmarket hotel rooms, with full-length windows and walk-in wet room en-suites, and there is a choice of lounges and restaurants.

The home, owned by the family-operated Crown Care Group, offers residential, nursing, dementia, respite and day care and specialist healthcare.

Staff, owners and guests at the opening of Clarendon House Care Home in Buckingham

Manager Theresa Whitford said: “I am delighted to have welcomed our first discerning guests who have selected Clarendon House as their new home.

"As an experienced registered care home manager, my main aim is to ensure every guest is able to enjoy the outstanding facilities and have a well-balanced vibrant lifestyle secure in the knowledge that all care needs are assured.

"I am very proud of the team we have carefully selected - trained to the highest level, competent and very caring.”

Client relations manager Kate Fountain said: “We have a stunningly beautiful care home, positioned in the very heart of Buckingham town centre and we are excited to start establishing links with our local businesses and community groups.

Home manager Theresa Whitford and staff outside Clarendon House

"We would like to thank each and every person who took time out to visit our care home and talk to our staff team.”