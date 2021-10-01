Over 100 businesses assist as fundraiser raises almost £20k for Aylesbury charity in memory of late sister

A Tring mum has said thanks after over 100 businesses contributed to a charity fundraiser in memory of her late sister.

Abigail Slater organised a day of commemoration in memory of her sister, Lauren, the money went to Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Abigail, plus her friends and family contacted businesses throughout the county asking for donations for the heartfelt event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail and co before the event kicked off

She says the most generous contributions came from some of the smallest companies, with only one major supermarket retailer getting involved.

Ultimately, what was important was remembering, Lauren, who passed away in December 2020, after suffering with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

The family wanted to bring people together to celebrate Lauren's life once lockdown finished, and eventually put their heads together to create a major event in her memory.

Hundreds turned out for raffles, stalls, cakes sales, a Pimms tent, a barbeque, and much more at Amersham Rugby Club.

the donations from businesses for a great cause

In total, £9,600 was raised for Florence Nightingale Hospice at this family-led fundraiser, the cash totalled has been doubled by Barclays' crowd-matching service.

Abigail estimates at least £19,200 has been raised in total.

Abigail wrote the following tribute to her sister, saying: "In June 2020, at the age of 29 my sister was diagnosed with sarcoma, an incredibly rare form of cancer.

"Within days of her diagnosis with Ewing's sarcoma, she was transferred from Stoke Mandeville Hospital to the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. Here, the consultants quickly came together and arranged her intense treatment plan, which initially gave hope.

They event organised a bouncy castle

"This did however mean she had to leave her baby, spending weeks at a time in hospital during Covid, meaning no visitors.

"This broke Lauren's heart, knowing she couldn't see anyone or have that physical support or contact, but not seeing her own daughter was tragic. However, it was necessary as we all thought it would mean her road to recovery.

"Sadly, despite undergoing this intense treatment which included chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and putting up an INCREDIBLE fight, she sadly lost her fight six months later, in December 2020, leaving behind her beautiful two-year-old little girl."

Abigail explained to the Bucks Herald, Aylesbury care service, Florence Nightingale Hospice was chosen as it also helped her father towards the end of his life.

She said: "It's a charity that is very close to both me and mum's hearts. They're incredible. The work they do caring for people, they were great even through lockdown."

The Barclays crowd matching extends to another ongoing fundraiser, family friend, Olivia Budd, is running 100 miles this month to raise more money for the hospice.