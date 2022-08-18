'Outstanding' A-level results for students at Buckingham’s Royal Latin School

Results this year were based on public exam grades, with exam boards taking steps nationally to reduce the percentage of top grades to bring them closer to the 2019 figures.

Given the changes in performance measures over the last two years, it is impossible to make meaningful comparisons for this year with previous years, the Royal Latin School says.

But is says students have performed superbly well, with the vast majority being able to gain entry to their universities of choice.

Two thirds of students gained A*/A grades and 84 per cent achieved A*-B grades – with 11 students gaining A*s in all four of their subjects, and 24 gaining 3 A*s - putting them among the highest performing students in the country.

This year again saw a high number of RLS students who were successful in applying for a wide range of courses across the Arts, Humanities, Languages and STEM subjects.

An increasing number of students have also been successful in securing degree apprenticeships with high-profile companies such as Jaguar Land Rover and Kraft Heinz.

Headteacher David Hudson said: “This group of students deserves particular praise for the wonderful levels of positivity they have shown over the last two years of their A-levels.

"They did not benefit from taking GCSE public examinations when they were in Year 11 and have had to cope with significant disruption to their learning.

"I am particularly delighted, therefore, to see so many students achieving such outstanding results, which stand as a magnificent testimony to their sustained levels of commitment.

“I also, of course, want to pay tribute to the immense efforts of my teaching and support staff who have worked so hard to ensure that our students received the best opportunities to fulfil their potential.

"This year’s grades were in line with our predicted grades and show that our catch-up measures and assessment processes have provided our students with the crucial support they needed.

" I am also very grateful to our parents who have been so supportive over the last two years.

"My congratulations to all of our students and I wish them all the very best of luck as they move on to the next stage in their education - they deserve it.”

Sixth form head Jason Skyrme said: “I have seen at first hand just how hard our students have worked and am thrilled to see the vast majority of them moving onto the university courses of their choice.

"We have high expectations for our students and it is a tribute to their resilience and sense of aspiration that they have met these expectations with such conviction.

"Their outstanding results are thoroughly well deserved and reflect a huge amount of hard work on their part.”

1. Royal Latin School A-level results Families celebrate as A-level results are released Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Royal Latin School A-level results Hugs all round at the Royal Latin Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Royal Latin School A-level results Smiles of delight Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Royal Latin School A-level results Relief all round after a difficult two years for students Photo: supplied Photo Sales