‘Outpouring of love’ as popular Twyford couple die in tragic car accident

The son of a Twyford couple who died in a car crash at the weekend has paid tribute to his ‘selfless, kind and generous’ parents.

David Haynes, 75, and his wife Beryl, 72, died after their Ford Focus was in a collision with a Ford Transit van near Cirencester, on Saturday, November 5. The 51-year-old driver of the van also died at the scene.

Beryl was originally from Corsham, in Wiltshire, and David came from Twyford, where the couple lived from 1969.

Beryl and David Haynes

David had worked for the Vehicle Inspectorate in Bicester and Beryl had been a carer for the elderly, a full-time mum and housewife. Both were popular members of the community in Twyford and beyond.

Son Kevin said: "Both Mum and Dad were amazing people and the best parents and grandparents to myself and granddaughter Darcy.

"They were selfless, kind, generous and always gave their time for others, family and friends. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from the community who knew them.

"Mum and dad were both huge advocates for those less fortunate, often people who were lonely and just wanted to talk to someone.

"I am so proud of my parents, for the way they lived their lives to help others and just wish we had more time with them to enjoy their company, hear their stories and tell them how much they were loved."