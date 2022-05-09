Outgoing Mayor of Winslow hands out first ever cadet honour

Lance Corporal Amelia Richardson, of the Sir Thomas Fremantle School Combined Cadet Force RAF Cadets, was named the first Mayor of Winslow Cadet by outgoing mayor Gordon Wiseman, for her outstanding contribution to the cadet section.
The STFS CCF contingent has a single RAF section, which meets every Tuesday in cadet uniform to take part in activities that develop teamwork, leadership and good followership.
Amelia, aged 15, who lives in Adstock and attends Sir Thomas Fremantle School, joined the STFS CCF contingent, RAF section, in September 2019.
Over the course of the year, cadets have opportunities to complete command tasks, develop fieldcraft, practise weapons handling, go camping, fly light aircraft and gliders, take part in external leadership courses and learn the importance of uniform care and first aid – as well as making new friends.