"Our libraries have to much more to offer than just books!"

Buckinghamshire County Council want local people to check out their local libraries and see the range of what they have to offer as part of Libraries Week.

As part of Libraries week (October 7-12) there will be a series of special events taking place across the county.

Our libraries are not just for borrowing books.

They offer many local groups a place to meet and learn a new skill, from knitting to coding club and much, much more.

This year Bucks libraries have taken on a 'digital focus', and your library membership now means you can access lots of different online resources for free.

You can look up your family tree through census records and the 'ancestry' website, or use the libarary's 'which?' subscription.

Or, you could even pour through the Britannica library and research anything you'd like.

There are also many digitial services your library offer which you can access from your own home.

There are a host of online newspapers and magazines you can read for free with your library membership too.

Gareth Williams, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Buckinghamshire County Council said:

“Our libraries offer a welcoming, comfortable and very modern service. Many people still use their local library to borrow books of course, but the digital resources our library service offers are excellent.

"For many people, libraries are a place to meet others too – so make sure you use Libraries Week to find out what your local library has on offer.

"With 30 libraries across the whole of Buckinghamshire your local library won’t be far away!”

To find out what’s on at your local library go to https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/events/library-events/