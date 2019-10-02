Opening date announced for new Aylesbury Smyths toy shop

The opening date for Smyths toy superstore on the Aylesbury Broadfields Retail park has been announced.

On Monday October 7, the opening event will include free face-painting, candy floss and plenty of goodies to giveaway.

The store officially opens at 9am.

On Saturday and Sunday (October 12 and 13) the opening event will continue with a number of special guests, including FMoon and Me, the PJ Masks Gekko, Owlette & Catboy (Monday and Saturday only), Chase from Paw Patrol (Saturday only) and the Thomas and Friends Fat Controller (Saturday only).

Store Manager Dandy Norman, commented “We’re delighted to be moving to a brand new Smyths Toys Superstore in Aylesbury. We are inviting everyone down to join us on Monday 7 October for the opening. We will be continuing the party on Saturday. There will be various giveaways and some great bargains you won’t want to miss out on so make sure you drop by!”