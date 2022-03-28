Only one Aylesbury route included in council's full list of roadworks planned in the county

The long term project on the A41 is the only ongoing traffic controlling measure scheduled for Aylesbury next week.

Still running till June, the council is using carriageway closures and temporary traffic lights to slow traffic on the popular road.

This is while carriageway widening works is ongoing, a new pedestrian island is constructed and surface improvements are carried out.

The areas affected are between Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way.

As always the council’s list of roadworks for the county can be changed at short notice, some of the projects listed are highly weather-dependent.

Here is the full list the council provided for the week starting today (28 March):

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

Willow Avenue, Uxbridge – including Willow Crescent East, Willow Crescent West and Lime Walk (Monday 21 March to Tuesday 12 April)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation 21 March and 6 April between 8:00am and 6:00pm and a road closure in operation Thursday 7 April to Tuesday 12 April between 8:00pm and 6:00am.

Westhorpe Road, Marlow (Monday 28 March to Thursday 31 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works:

Uxbridge Road, Wexham – From the Five Point Roundabout to Wexham Park Lane (Monday 21 March to Friday 8 April)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 7:30pm and 6:00am.

Balhams Lane and North End, Turville Heath (Monday 28 March to Thursday 31 March)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works:

Criss Grove, Chalfont St Peter – From Austenwood Lane to Criss Grove (Monday 7 February to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe – From Chairborough Road to Booker Lane (Monday 14 February to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Chairborough Road, High Wycombe – From Copyground Lane to Rutland Avenue (Tuesday 1 March to Thursday 31 March)

Footway improvement headline treatment works using a footway closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

Richings Way, Iver – From St Leonards Walk to Thorney Lane South (Monday 14 March to Monday 11 April)

Drainage improvement works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Waterside and Pheasant Rise, Chesham (Monday 28 February to Wednesday 30 March)

Drainage improvement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Network Improvement Schemes

A355 Amersham Road/Gore Hill, Amersham – From Tower Road to Magpie Public House (Monday 28 March to Friday 1 April)

Installing lining, signs and road studs using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday and Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

A4010 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville – Junction of Lower Road and Station Road (Monday 28 March to Monday 25 April)

Pedestrian crossing improvement works using 3-way temporary traffic lights and lane restrictions in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

A40 Oxford Road, Studley Green – From junction with Old Dashwood Hill to junction with Chorley Road (Thursday 31 March to Friday 1 April)

Installing speed limit reduction signs using 2-way temporary traffic lights with high-speed road signing and stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

A413 Buckingham Road, Hardwick – From Lower Road to New Road (Tuesday 29 March to Friday 1 April)

Installing solar studs and high friction surfacing using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00pm and 6:00am.

Community Board Schemes

Mill End Road, High Wycombe – From Gallows Lane to Eaton Avenue (Monday 28 March to Tuesday 29 March)

Installing two wig wag units using priority working in operation between 9:30 and 3:30pm.

Lining works:

Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchley Road (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Cublington Road, Cublington/Wing Road, junction (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane junction (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488 (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont (Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – From Holtspur Lane to Windsor End (Tuesday 22 March to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Street Lighting Programme:

Abercromby Avenue, High Wycombe (Monday 28 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Brindley Avenue, High Wycombe (Monday 28 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Gandon Vale, High Wycombe (Monday 28 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Garratts Way, High Wycombe (Monday 28 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Capell Court Footpath, High Wycombe (Monday 28 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Gibbs Close, High Wycombe (Tuesday 29 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Hinton Close, High Wycombe (Tuesday 29 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Hughenden Avenue, High Wycombe (Tuesday 29 March to Wednesday 30 March)

Column replacement works using 2-way lights and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Kelvin Close, High Wycombe (Thursday 31 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Mylne Close, High Wycombe (Thursday 31 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Rennie Close, High Wycombe (Thursday 31 March to Monday 4 April)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bridge Schemes:

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge (Tuesday 5 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)