Online counselling in Bucks will make accessing mental health support easier than ever

One in four adults will experience a mental health problem in their lifetime, and Bucks Mind is on a mission to make accessing the help that is available easier than ever.

The mental health charity, which has offices in Aylesbury's Old Town, has launched an online counselling service for adults to improve access to counselling and offer more choice.

Work is being done to de-stigmatise having mental health issues, but some people still face barriers accessing traditional counselling services in an office setting.

So to encourage more people to access helpful resources Bucks Mind has launched online counselling.

The charity says that: "Online counselling can be the first step someone takes in reaching out for support and some individuals may find online counselling a more accessible or comfortable starting point for receiving counselling support. This new service has been made possible following Buckinghamshire Mind’s recent success in securing a grant from National Mind to offer increased access to counselling for adults."

Bucks Mind’s chief executive Andrea McCubbin, said: “I am delighted that Buckinghamshire Mind are now able to offer online counselling ensuring we break down barriers for people who struggle to access counselling.

"It allows us to offer counselling to more of our community, ensuring we can reach people living with a long-term health condition or disability, carers, parents of young children and more. "This new service means we can further support adults who are experiencing difficulties with their emotional and mental health and those who face barriers to attending traditional room-based counselling.”

Lesley Buckeridge, co-ordinator for the new service, said: “I fully support this initiative.

"Over the next year we now have the resources to support more than 70 individuals who otherwise would not have access to counselling therapy.

"I’m hopeful the community will embrace this new opportunity. If anyone feels this service is something that would be helpful to them or a family member, please visit our website for information on how to self-refer.”

To find out more about online counselling with Buckinghamshire Mind, visit https://www.bucksmind.org.uk/services/counselling-for-adults/