One of the cheapest three-bedroom homes in Aylesbury enters the market
A three-bedroom home in Aylesbury is now available to buy at one of the cheapest rates listed in the town.
Located on Whaddon Chase, the home is the second-cheapest house going on popular property website Zoopla.
Currently, the three-bedroom building has a £260,000 asking price, set by Brown and Merry Aylesbury.
As well as three bedrooms, the property contains a bathroom and reception room.
It is being sold on a leasehold basis, standout features listed by the estate agent include the spacious living area, and separate extensive garden.
The home is roughly half a mile from Aylesbury town centre and within walking distance of the town’s bus and train stations.
Two schools are located within half a mile of the house.
At the time of writing an offer has been accepted on the home, but viewings are still available in case any contractual issues emerge.
You can take a virtual look around the property via the below photo gallery: