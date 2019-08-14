One month to go until Aylesbury's Waterside Festival - and here's all you need to know...

There are just four weeks to go until Aylesbury's canal basin showcase - the Waterside Festival.

Taking place in line with 2019’s Heritage Open Days, Waterside Festival celebrates Aylesbury’s two-hundred-year canal heritage coming together with its new and exciting developments. The canal basin has started a new chapter in its history in revitalised surroundings and organisers say that this year’s festival will prove to be 'another enjoyable occasion to bring communities together and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the past, present and future of this beautiful space'.

The festival boasts a mix of street food stalls, craft exhibits, music, theatre and dance performances, arts and crafts, children’s games and both water-based and land-based activities.

A spokesman said: "Treat your taste buds to the mouth-watering delights on offer at Waterside Festival’s food court, or explore a varied, vibrant and immensely talented array of traders at the Floating Market. Whether you’re keen to get involved in activities such as letting your creative side run free with various arts and crafts activities or would prefer to sit back, relax and be mesmerised by the fantastic performances on the stage, Waterside Festival has got you covered. There really is something for everyone, from diving into the fascinating history of Aylesbury and its waterways to taking on a modern challenge of a pop-up escape room!"

Aylesbury Town Council is set to celebrate the history and heritage of Aylesbury at the event, as well as bringing some fantastic child-friendly activities and games to the canal basin on the day.

A spokesman said: "We are proud to once again be supporting the Waterside Festival, which celebrates the heritage of the Aylesbury Canal as well as showcasing the many talents, organisations and businesses we have within our town.”

And on top of all that, visitors can enjoy free canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding sessions as well as free fishing taster sessions, suitable for all ages and abilities. You can also climb aboard the narrow boat, Catalina, and learn about life on the waterways with Aylesbury Canal Society, or float down the Aylesbury canal on ‘The Little Trip Boat’.

Aylesbury Canal Society secretary, Naomi Barnes, said: "Having attended the event last year as a normal visitor, I am really excited that the Aylesbury Canal Society will be there and playing a more active role this year."

New to this year is an opportunity to see wildlife in action by joining in with pond-dipping, tank-glimpsing and embarking on a special nature trail. There will be a whole host of information, competitions and activities on offer as well.

Visit Buckinghamshire, are returning to Waterside Festival to share all the fantastic reasons to explore the county as well as running a competition and challenging festival-goers to correctly identify the Bucks attraction or landmark.

Marketing coordinator for Visit Buckinghamshire, Molly Buszard, said: "The Waterside Festival is a brilliant addition to Buckinghamshire’s yearly events and we look forward to being continually involved over the coming years.”

For more information on Waterside Festival, and to take a further look at everything in store for the day, please visit: www.watersidefestival.org. Waterside Festival is a non-profit community event sponsored by Aylesbury Garden Town and co-ordinated by Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership.