On the right track: East West Rail tracklaying machine train pulls into Winslow Station

The machine that lays the track for the long-awaited East West Rail line is back in Winslow and is currently making its way through the new Winslow Station, watched by about 60 curious onlookers.

The New Track Construction (NTC) train should be in the area until about 6pm, when it will return to its depot in Crewe.

An East West Rail Alliance spokesman told the Bucks Herald yesterday (Tuesday): “With the use of the NTC and other equipment, we will be continuing to install track through the Winslow area, starting from behind Comerford Way and on to Furze Lane and continuing on towards Verney Road.”

Onlookers watch the work in progress

In addition, a small team of operatives will be working on the track outside of normal working hours tonight and tomorrow night, to ensure the clips connecting the rail and the railway sleepers are secure on the newly installed track.