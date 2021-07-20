Olympics-themed fundraising to help raise vital funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

To mark the start of the Olympic Games on Friday, July 23, Rennie Grove Hospice Care has launched some Olympic-themed fundraising to help you get involved.

The charity is encouraging individuals, families and companies to get join in, have fun and raise vital funds for local hospice care.

You can test your knowledge and learn some interesting Olympic facts with a downloadable Tokyo 2020/21 quiz designed to enable you to host your own quiz night.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

For a minimum donation of £5, you’ll get access to a quiz pack in pdf format with six rounds of 10 questions, including three picture rounds, and the all-important answers.

With questions covering Olympic history, Tokyo, countries’ flags, the various courts, pitches and arenas that different sports are played on, plus some more general geography questions in the ‘around the world’ round and ‘walking in the air’ picture round, the quiz will keep you guessing and get you into the Olympic spirit.

Rennie Grove is inviting local companies to take part too, encouraging businesses to host their own office Olympics and claim their gold, silver or bronze medal for outstanding fundraising efforts.

Companies can access the quiz online and also request a pack containing additional fundraising ideas and materials from [email protected].

Isobel Dwyer, corporate partnership executive at Rennie Grove, said: “We thought the Olympics made the perfect opportunity for companies to bring colleagues together, either

remotely or in person, for some good old-fashioned team building and fun while raising funds for a local cause.

“All the activities are easy to arrange and can be done at home or in the office. From Olympic-themed charades to bin basketball, there’s something for everyone.”

And after all the excitement of the Olympics, why not join Rennie Grove for a week-long Tokyo Olympics virtual balloon race starting on Sunday, August 8, to coincide with the closing ceremony.

Each balloon costs £3 and you can personalise its colour, shape, size, style, weight and even how much helium it contains.

Watch it take to the virtual skies above Tokyo and then track its progress during the seven-day computer simulated race to see whose balloon travels the furthest.

Live weather data affects performance, and you can even adjust your selections to give your balloon a better chance of winning.