Off-duty Thames Valley Police investigator reunited with opposition fan she saved

Last evening’s 1-1 draw between Reading FC and Luton Town was extra special for one Thames Valley Police investigator.

Police staff investigator, Pippa Rouse, who is also a Reading season ticket-holder, delivered CPR to a Luton fan.

She spotted David Norman, a Hatters fan, having a cardiac episode in his vehicle after the match.

Pippa used her first aid training to offer emergency support to her fellow football fan before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Since the teams’ 0-0 draw in November, David has made a full recovery and both clubs worked together to make sure the pair could be reunited at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Pippa told Reading FC: “I was walking back to the car with my dad Colin and my fiancé Rich. As we were walking, we heard a car revving its engine a lot over by the Sainsbury’s on Francis Street.

“When I got to the car it became very clear, very quickly that the driver wasn’t breathing so I reached over him, undid his seatbelt and with the help of another member of the public, dragged him out of the car.”

David Norman and Pippa Rouse, Photo from Twitter @PippaLaurenn

South Central Ambulance Service ran a special demonstration on how to administer CPR ahead of the Championship fixture, in light of Pippa’s heroics, that reinforced the importance of first aid.

David, 64, has gone back to his day job teaching and replaced the car he crashed during his cardiac arrest.

He told Luton Today: “It doesn't make a difference that she’s a Reading supporter. We’re all people that we have a common interest in football. We look after each other if there's another supporter in distress.”

After leaving David in the hands of paramedics at the scene, Pippa was still keen to find out whether he was ok.

She put out a social media appeal in an attempt to identify the person she helped.

This was seen by a paramedic who had been among the team who got David to hospital.

Pippa told the football club that when she found out, David had made it to hospital and was stable, that she cried for 10 minutes.