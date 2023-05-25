Nursery children zip along to test out new play area on new Buckingham estate

A new play area has been opened for children on Buckingham’s new St Rumbold’s Fields housing development.

Children and staff from Field House Day Nursery, which is next door to the development on Tingewick Road, were invited to join housebuilders David Wilson Homes North Thames and outgoing Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley to mark the official opening of ‘Saints Steeple Park’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The name was chosen after a park naming competition, and winner Sam Roberts also attended the opening. The park, on Toki Road, has been named Saints Steeple Park because it overlooks the steeple of St Peter & St Paul’s Church.

Children from Field House Day Nursery test out a swing

Children from the day nursery were able to test out the park’s amenities, including swings, a slide and a zip wire. The day was also a chance for people to see the progress made so far at St Rumbold’s Fields and discuss future plans for the development.

Cllr Gateley said: “It was a pleasure to be invited down to the development to officially unveil the park. It was lovely to be able to talk to the team at David Wilson Homes North Thames about the progress of one of our local developments here in Buckingham, find out more about the future of the site and view the show home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The children from Field Day Nursery also had a wonderful time, and it is so important for new homes developments to have open space for children to be able to play freely outside.

"Thank you so much to the team at David Wilson Homes North Thames for inviting me down again, and I am looking forward to following the progress at St Rumbold’s Fields.”

Outgoing Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley at the opening of the new play area

Lucy Piosek, deputy manager of Field Day Nursery, said: “The children had an absolutely wonderful day at the park and enjoyed the food and drink provided at the show home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are really excited to be able to benefit from the new amenities at St Rumbold’s Fields, especially as a number of our children live at the development.

"The children enjoyed playing on the new zip wire – thank you so much David Wilson North Thames for inviting us to share the special occasion with them.”

The nursery children are raring to go