Number of reported anti-social behaviour offences in Thames Valley hits record low

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:32 GMT
The number of anti-social behaviour offences reported across the Thames Valley over the past year has reached a record low.

Home Office figures show there were 18,148 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported to Thames Valley Police in the year to March.

This was the lowest number of reported incidents in any year since 2007-2008, when current records began, and was equivalent to seven incidents per 1,000 people.

Reported offences decreased by 4% from the year before when there were 18,809, and by 38% from 2020-2021, which saw a spike in offences nationally.

The number of reported anti-social behaviour offences across the Thames Valley has reached a record lowThe number of reported anti-social behaviour offences across the Thames Valley has reached a record low
Across England and Wales, the number of reported anti-social behaviour incidents fell slightly, remaining at just above one million.

This was the lowest figure since 2007-2008, when there were 3.9 million reported incidents.

The charity Victim Support has warned many people feel they are not taken seriously when reporting anti-social behaviour, and have suggested that the true figure is actually much higher.

Rachel Almeida, assistant director at Victim Support said: "While reports to the police of anti-social behaviour have gone down, sadly these incidents remain a common reality for many.

"Every year one in three people will experience or witness some type of anti-social behaviour.

"We know from our experience that many victims feel that they aren’t taken seriously, or worry that no action will be taken when they report.

"This isn’t helped by the fact that victims of anti-social behaviour do not have the same rights to information and support as victims of crime.

"We call on the Government to boost the rights of victims and guarantee that they can always access support."

In its election manifesto the Labour Party committed to introducing Respect Orders, which could ban persistent adult offenders from town centres, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper promised to restore "visible neighbourhood policing."

In response a Home Office spokesperson said: "Crime survey data shows a growing concern around anti-social behaviour amongst communities.

"That is why it is this Government’s mission to take back our streets.

"We are committed to delivering thousands of extra neighbourhood police and community support officers, tackling anti-social behaviour and introducing tougher powers to tackle repeat offending."

