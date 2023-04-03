Number of Bucks patients waiting for autism diagnosis more than trebled during pandemic

The number of people with suspected autism and waiting for a diagnosis in Buckinghamshire more than trebled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest NHS Digital figures show approximately 1,470 people suspected of having autism were waiting for an assessment after being referred by a specialist in the former NHS Buckinghamshire CCG area at the end of December.

This is more than treble the 470 in December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

In December 2021, around 1,250 people had an open referral – of which 995 (80%) had been waiting for more than 13 weeks.

The figures are rounded to the nearest five, while clinical commissioning groups were abolished and replaced with integrated care boards across England.

Meanwhile, NICE guidance says no patient should wait longer than 13 weeks, but every person in Buckinghamshire had already breached this standard at the end of last year.

Autism is a lifelong condition which impacts how people communicate and interact with the world.

The National Autistic Society said a diagnosis is vital, and called on the Government to provide imminent funding to clear the soaring backlog of people with suspected autism across England.

Sunday is the United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day, which this year focuses on a "neuro-inclusive world for all".

Tim Nicholls, head of influencing and research, said: "Without significant, long-term funding for diagnosis services across the country, many autistic people will continue to face traumatic long waits for an assessment.

"As a result, many will be left struggling without the right support at school, work and home. The Government must urgently invest in diagnosis services, as set out in the national autism strategy for England, and make sure that autistic children, young people, adults and their families get the support they need.

Of the people waiting for a referral, around 1,035 were aged 17 and under.

The Department for Health Social care said it is "committed to reducing delays and improving access to support".

