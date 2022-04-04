No trains between Aylesbury and London on Easter Saturday and Sunday

This is because HS2 Ltd will be installing a bridge over the Chiltern Rail line between Wendover and Great Missenden between Saturday, April 16, and Monday, April 18.

HS2 Ltd says its workforce will be working 24 hours a day, and Chiltern Railways will be running a bus replacement during this period.

The Chiltern rail line will be fully closed between London and Aylesbury Vale Parkway from 00:55am Saturday, April 16, to 04:15am Monday, April 18, with a replacement bus service in operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works are in preparation for HS2

Additional overnight works on the bridge will also take place, under Network Rail possession, on the following dates:

Monday, April 18, to Thursday, April 21, 01:00am to 05:15amSunday, April 24, 01:00am to 07:15amMonday, April 25, to Thursday, April 28, 01:00am to 05:15am.