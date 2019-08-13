No-right-turn experiment at Stocklake junction

An experimental 'no right turn' will be introduced at the junction of Stocklake with Douglas Road and Bellingham Way, Aylesbury.

Work to install temporary blocks across the right-turn from Douglas Road into Stocklake, new signs, and new white lines begins on Monday 19 August.

To minimise disruption the work has been co-ordinated with construction that the nearby Lidl supermarket needs to do as part of its new store opening in Oakfield Road, as well as UK Power Networks electrical installation.

The programme of works, over four weeks, involves lane restrictions and two weekend junction closures: from 10pm on Friday 23 August to 6am Monday 26 August and 10pm on Friday 30 August to 6am Monday 2 September. Alternative routes will be well signed.

The junction modification experiment, lasting for a year, is in response to a number of damage-only collisions involving turning vehicles.

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council Deputy Leader and Transport Cabinet Member, said: "This is an important intersection and will eventually serve traffic using Aylesbury's eastern link roads, so we're working now with Barratts/David Wilson, the developer of the Kingsbrook estate, to test this variation to traffic flows."

In the coming six months residents will be asked for their feedback via Buckinghamshire County Council website's 'Have Your Say' page until 19 February 2020.

Mark said feedback would be collated and presented to him and his Head of Highways to decide whether the right-turn ban should be permanent.