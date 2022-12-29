No need to walk 500 miles to see famous headliners at Aylesbury Vale festival

You won’t have to walk 500 miles to see the recently announced headline act at the UK’s longest-running independent family festival in Aylesbury Vale next summer.

The Proclaimers have been announced as headliners at the Towersey Festival in Middle Claydon from August 25 to 28 2023.

During December, acts for next year’s festival were revealed in a daily ‘Advent Calendar’, starting with the announcement of The Divine Comedy as one of the headline acts.

And on Christmas Eve, The Proclaimers – best known for their hit song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) – became the latest headliners announced for Towersey’s 2023 festival. Other artists confirmed includeThea Gilmore, Leveret Trio, Flook, Rusty Shackle and Urban Folk Quartet.

A post on the Towersey Festival Facebook page read: “We are delighted to have The Proclaimers back at Towersey Festival!

“Scotland's most loved twins and the most requested Towersey band ever, return to open the 2023 festival on Friday night.

“The Proclaimers have carved out a niche for themselves in the netherworld where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide. Their songs are timeless, capturing a gamut of human emotions, written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit.”

Audience at Towersey

Organised by generations of the same family, the Towersey Festival of music, comedy, ceilidh, crafts and family fun started out in the village of Towersey, near Thame. Following two years lost to the pandemic, it reopened in its new venue at the Claydon Estate last summer.

