Nine of the best places to get fish and chips in Aylesbury this Good Friday

Fish is the traditional dish for many Brits on Good Friday, and a chippy is the place lots choose to go rather than cooking on a national holiday.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at some of the highest-rated venues in Aylesbury.

Avoiding eating the meat of warm-blooded animals as a ritual on Good Friday was established by Roman Catholics in penance for the death of Jesus.

Two thousand years ago fish was seen as an everyday food source, while eating meat was a rare treat often linked to sacrifice and celebration.

A doctrine was set out in the Vatican stating fish should be eaten on the day Jesus was crucified.

Here’s a look at some of the restaurants renowned for the quality of their fish and chips that Aylesbury residents can enjoy if they want to participate in the tradition.

1. Ocean Wave Fish Bar Ocean Wave Fish Bar is a highly-rated chippy on Weedon Road in Aylesbury. The bar has been serving customers in Aylesbury for over 30 years and boasts a 4.5 star rating on Google.

2. Salt & Vinegar Salt & Vinegar is an aptly-named, popular seafood restaurant located on Wedgewood Street, Fairford Leys, Aylesbury. Traditional fish and chips is among the homemade dishes guests can enjoy. The restaurant has previously received a five rating from the Food Hygiene Agency, and is rated at 4.1 stars on Google.

3. The Codfather The Codfather in Jubilee Square, Aylesbury, is a highly-rated takeaway-only chippy, currently boasting a 4.7 star rating on Google.

4. TCI Fry-Days Another takeaway-focused chip shop in Aylesbury. Located on Parton Road the business has a 4.1 star rating on Google.