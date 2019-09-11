Nice to see you Isla - former Generation Game star helps Whitchurch based group celebrate first birthday

Former Generation Game co-host, singer and actress Isla St Clair visited Cafe Zest, based at St John’s Church Hall in Whitchurch, on Saturday September 7, to help the group celebrate their first anniversary.

Cafe Zest meets on the first Saturday of every month, and is designed for people with dementia and their partners.

Isla St Clair (far left) helps Cafe Zest celebrate its first anniversary

Jacqueline Dove, who helps to run the sessions said: “We had around 35 people in attendance and the day proved very enjoyable.

“Isla came to help us launch the group last year and when she returned she was very pleased to see the progress and continued success of Cafe Zest.

“The first hour of our meeting featured a sing-along with music including Oh When The Saints, My Favourite Things and Come By Are.

“In the second hour this week people shared memories of their schooldays and enjoyed tea and cakes.

Isla St Clair chats with guests during refreshments at Cafe Zest's first birthday celebration

“It was great to see people enjoying themselves and we hope our group can continue to go strong for the forseeable future.”

Jacqueline added that going forward the group hoped to organise a dementia training event to help improve awareness of the condition.

Photos by June Essex.

The sing-along during Cafe Zest's first birthday celebrations