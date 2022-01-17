New year starts with a bang for mini-scientists at Aylesbury Vale primary school

Pupils at an Aylesbury Vale primary school shook off the January blues with three fun-filled days dedicated to science.

Youngsters at George Grenville Academy, in Buckingham, did their own science experiments, including exploring how dry ice behaves, testing the acidity of various substances using homemade indicators, making bath bombs, and investigating carbon dioxide.

They also spent a day studying climate change and how it is important to look after the environment.

The whole school was involved, and pupils were each given a T-shirt to wear during the three-day event as a gift from the school's PTA group, the FROGGS.

Science co-ordinator Megan Ellison, who organised the event, said it gave the children the opportunity to experience many different forms of science not usually covered in the national curriculum.

"I have been completely blown away by the enthusiasm that all the children showed throughout the week and cannot wait to see what further science investigations lie ahead throughout the rest of the year,” she said.

“The children were able to talk confidently about the science they had been learning, and all demonstrated what great scientists they are."

George Grenville Academy is part of the Campfire Education Trust network of schools .

