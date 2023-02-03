New traffic lights installed that council claim will help ease Aylesbury traffic misery

Bucks Council has announced the launch of new ‘intelligent’ traffic lights set up in Aylesbury today (3 February).

Implemented at the gyratory the council believes by using the latest technology the lights will ease congestion and improve safety on the busy road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traffic often comes to a standstill in the area at peak times and it can take an age to navigate the junction when completing the school run.

Councillor Steven Broadbent and Aylesbury MP Rob Butler at the new lights

Funding for the new lights came from the Government and work on the project began in October.

Engineers have been fine-tuning the system since November to test technology is reacting correctly to traffic volumes.

It is hoped that the system will react to traffic flow, to reduce congestion and avoid potential build ups.

Marvelling at the lights

The local authority states, on clear roads the system will minimise delays by changing lights more frequently and where there is congestion in a particular area, the lights can adjust to get more traffic away from that location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, a signalised pedestrian crossing has been installed on the Wendover Road, adjacent to the police station, leading to the existing central refuge island.

It is hoped that this will make the crossing safer and more convenient for those on foot, including school children.

Bucks Council also used part of the £500,000 Department for Transport funding to complete resurfacing work on Wendover Road.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, said: “Those familiar with the one-way traffic flow system in the centre of Aylesbury will know that, at busy times of day, it could get snarled up with traffic, causing long queues for motorists. These works should go some way towards improving things for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the past few weeks our transport team has been monitoring the site and fine tuning to ensure the new system is working as it should.