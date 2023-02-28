New traders, old favourites and sensational street food at Buckingham Food Fair

The tastiest event of the year returns to Buckingham, with the ninth Buckingham Food Fair. The Buckingham Food Fair will take place at Buckingham Community Centre from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, March 11.

This year, town councillor Fran Davies, who is herself a professional chef, will be helping town council officers co-ordinate the event.

New traders attending the Food Fair this year include Snap and Crumble, a passionate Buckingham-based baker showcasing fabulous cakes, biscuits and sweet treats; Bucks Brothers Gin, three enthusiastic brothers selling a variety of gins; Buckinghamshire Honey Company with honey and wax candles; Brockleby’s Pies selling savoury and sweet handmade pies; Delhi Veggie with vegetarian Indian food; and Gusti Dal’Italia, selling Italian cheese, arancini, and pastries.

Street food on offer at Buckingham Food Fair

A range of sensational street food will be on offer outside the community centre, from Punjabi to English cuisines provided by Saf’s Kitchen, Good Times Café, Sizzlers Street Food and Tribal Chilli.

Regular traders who will attending again this year include MKS Food Distribution, Indian Orchard, Reasons To Season, The Chocolate Mill, Two Spoons Tea, Chafor Wine, Silverstone Brewery, Crumb de la Crème, Fudgy Moments, Replete Flatbreads, Friars Farm and Riverford Home Delivery, with plenty of delicious products to try and buy.

For those with special dietary requirements, many of the traders sell gluten free, vegan and vegetarian products.

To celebrate Buckingham’s local food traders and restaurants, hundreds of Foodie Buckingham Maps will be given away at the event, listing every single food trader in the parish of Buckingham, to show the fantastic variety that Buckingham has to offer all year around.

Bucks Brothers Gin

Visitors can vote on their favourite dish from a Buckingham eatery at the ‘Buckingham’s Favourite Dish’ stall and the winners will receive a certificate and trophy.

Entry is free to the Buckingham Food Fair, which aims to promote local traders and bring more people into Buckingham to benefit the wider economy.

Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Cllr Robin Stuchbury, said: “Once again we are very pleased that the committee has taken forward the Buckingham Food Fair. We hope you will support this event and support Buckingham’s economy.”