New special educational needs centre set to open in Bucks

Following the closure of Seeley's Respite Care and the decision by Aylesbury Opportunity centre to no longer take referrals, hundreds of children and adults with special educational or support needs have been left with limited choice, or no support.

Source care are set to open Oak Lodge Day Service on May 6th, and were registered with the Care Quality Commission on April 2 2018.

adult service users on a fun day out

The new site will feature a gym, sensory room, kitchen, allotment, and will run education sessions on math, English and science, positive behaviour planning and also practical skills.

Toni Hamilton outlines the aims of the new centre:

"Our original aim for Source Care was to train people in Bucks who had been unsuccessful in other roles, cannot work due to child care commitments, or who think that supporting someone with additional needs was all about personal care. There was a clear shortage of skilled workers and we wanted to change this.

"Source Care are so far from what people may assume supporting someone with a disability is. Our service is client lead, full of activities, practical skills, conductive education. As far as we know- this isn’t available for adults in buck without a huge fee for parents/guardians.

"We work closely with local authority, Private individuals and will now be providing respite on top of this available to all through an online booking system."

Oak Lodge a place for adults or children to have a safe, interactive 1:1 personalised day service.

Toni continued: "For our practical skills training we will be focusing on maintaining a home environment which includes domestic tasks, how to use public transport, cooking, employment training. We will also have sessions on healthy eating, exercise, personal hygiene, sex and relationships and staying safe and a range of other helpful sessions. Above all, it’s a welcoming place that’s upbeat, fun and meaningful.

"The new centre will be equipped with an indoor park, gym, sensory room and allotment. We will also have animal visits!.

"The shop front will be open to all and form an office. We will have an assessor on hand for the public to enquire, book an assessment, aster session and for our clients to work through their care plans with members of staff.

"Through the office, you walk straight into our indoor park. Here, you can walk on our 3G grass (soft astroturf) and take a seat on the picnic bench, play in the sandpit or maybe the water feature!"

There is so much to do, learn and enjoy. Please pop down and see us for the opening!

Source Care also offer support in your home for individuals age 8 and above.

The address is Beech House, 10 Temple End, High Wycombe HP13 5DR You can call to discuss your options on 01494 417500