New singers welcome as rehearsals start back for Buckingham choir
Buckingham Choral Society will be warmly welcoming new members, when rehearsals begin for its latest concert next month.
The choir will present Joseph Haydn’s great oratorio, The Creation, with the Orchestra of Stowe Opera at St Peter & St Paul’s Church on Saturday, December 3.
Considered by many to be one of Haydn’s masterpieces, The Creation depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis, and has appealed to audiences since its first performance.
Rehearsals will start on Tuesday, September 6, in St Bernadine’s Church, Chandos Road, Buckingham, and new members will be very warmly welcomed.
As a community choir, Buckingham Choral Society takes singers of all ability, singers do not have to audition and no prior experience is necessary.
A spokesperson said: “For 2023, the choral society has a varied programme of music from the 20th century and earlier.
“So, if you are interested in singing, please come and join us.”
For more information, visit www.buckinghamchoralsociety.co.uk