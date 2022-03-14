New signs celebrate Buckingham’s friendship with French and German towns

A new installation in Buckingham signposts the town's European twinning partners.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and Stephanie Scrase, chair of the Buckingham Twinning Association, met to view the new fingerpost sign that directs Buckingham visitors 405 miles to Neukirchen-Vluyn, in Germany, and 252 miles to Mouvaux, in France.

As twin towns, officials and community groups work together in all three countries to make positive connections between the three towns.

The new fingerpost sign in Buckingham

As well as the new fingerpost signage, the Welcome to Buckingham signs have also been updated to include Neukirchen-Vluyn, and a new display has been added to the council chamber window with items donated from the Twinning Association and the town council archives.

These include guide books, visit accounts, photographs, a boules set and a French ‘cheese’ - a hollow wooden block used to bang the gavel against during council meetings.

Stephanie Scrase said: “These new signs are a testimony of an incredible and friendly town which has worked hard to promote friendship to its neighbouring countries.

"It gives me a warm feeling every time I see the signs linking my home town of Mouvaux and Neukirchen–Vluyn with Buckingham.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and chair of the twinning association Stephanie Scrase

"These three towns are firmly linked on many levels, so many friendships and exchanges have developed over the past 20 years, thanks to twinning.

"Long may it last.

"The association is run for the benefit of all. To form new friendships or to know more about twinning, please come and join us.”