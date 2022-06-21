New service launched in Aylesbury providing free meals to combat food poverty

FoodCycle has organised its first event for 26 July, but is in need of more volunteers to join the project.

The charity already operates across the UK, last year volunteers cooked 455,000 meals for people in need of assistance.

A Food Cycle event in May

Overall, volunteers spent 63,880 hours preparing and cooking three-course meals for people who struggle to make ends meet.

The charity says it aims to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past for every community.

In Aylesbury the not-for-profit service will be based in Aylesbury Vineyard Church and The Vineyard Centre on Gatehouse Close.

As well as free food guests can converse with volunteers and fellow visitors.

The first session in Aylesbury starts at 6pm.

FoodCycle South East regional manager, Emily Macauley Wilcox says: “We are thrilled to be opening a Project in Aylesbury. Aylesbury Vineyard is already very active serving the local community with their food bank and FoodCycle is delighted to be able to add to food provision at the venue.

"As the rising cost-of-living continues to hit communities across London, our service is more vital than ever and we look forward to providing a welcoming space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.”

As well as volunteers Food Cycle is on the lookout for project leaders.

Food Cycle says: “Flexible volunteer roles without a minimum time commitment are open to anyone and include food collection, surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running Projects.”

Deb James, a long-term FoodCycle Volunteer said: “I would recommend being a FoodCycle volunteer to anyone who is interested in cooking good, healthy food, reducing food waste, or just getting involved in the community.

"It’s really rewarding in lots of ways, whether you’re cooking, hosting, or delivering the food supplies.

A guest meal put on by Food Cycle

"You get to learn new skills and have great connections with people from all walks of life.”

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to all, and guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness and those who cannot afford to buy food.