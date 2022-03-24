New Rail Minister discusses problems relating to East West Rail in Bucks

Buckingham's MP and Bucks Council's cabinet member for transport had a meeting with the newly appointed Rail Minister to discuss how things could be improved in relation to the East West Rail works going on in Bucks.

Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills in the West Midlands, was appointed Minister of State in the Department for Transport on February 8, following a cabinet reshuffle.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith and Councillor Steve Broadbent met with with her at the Department for Transport.

Rail Minister Wendy Morton with Steve Broadbent, second left, and Greg Smith, right

Greg Smith said: "We discussed a number of live issues including poor engagement with residents, Bucks Council, parish councils and my office.

"Critical safety concerns associated with construction and delays in repairing our severely damaged roads also featured prominently.

"We agreed that, as part of a wider renewal of community and stakeholder engagement, EWR Alliance and EWR Company must step up and reprioritise their resources towards resolving the significant amount of outstanding issues that my office and Buckinghamshire Council are being left to deal with.

"I am grateful to the minister, who is relatively new in post, for taking the time to listen to our concerns and positively respond to our requests for support.

"Fundamentally, East West Rail is the railway we do want - it will be useful and improve transport options in north Buckinghamshire - but that is no excuse for the construction causing disruption and difficulty to local communities along the route.