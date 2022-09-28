New radio station launches to reach out to the Buckingham community

Six months ago, a group of volunteers, some of whom previously volunteered at the now defunct Brackley Community Radio, started planning the new station, called 3Bs Radio, to serve the local community.

Aiming to keep villages and towns in the area connected with music, news and entertainment, 3Bs became a community interest company, chaired by Steeple Claydon resident Keith Lewis, and the team set to work making plans.

Working as a non-profit organisation, there are now 12 volunteers who have been working hard at the studio base in the University of Buckingham to launch a lively station that will be setting off this Saturday (October 1).

Aron Lewis in the studio at 3Bs Radio

A line-up has already been scheduled to include a number of core presenters who will be showcasing a little of what their programmes will be about.

There will be music covered from the ’60s right through to today, with interviews and announcements tailored to the area.

There will be no advertisements on the shows, but any businesses interested in becoming supporters and sponsoring a show are invited to get in touch with the team.

And the station is keen to hear from any would-be presenters keen to get involve.

3Bs media manager Aron Lewis said: “We are really excited to be launching this weekend. This is down to the hard work and generosity of so many people to make this work.

“We are really keen to build relationships with the communities around us to keep us connected, and can’t thank the University of Buckingham enough for their support and help with providing us a base for our studio.”

From its base at the uni, the station also hopes to partner with the university’s journalism students.

“The hope is to help media students get skills that are needed for broadcasting,” said Aron.

3Bs has already tested one of the items in its schedules, commentary on Brackley Football Club on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday evening when the club is playing, with great success.