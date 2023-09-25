Presenters to celebrate first anniversary on Sunday with special birthday shows

From left: 3Bs presenters Robert Steel, Matt Hanger, Diana Blamires and founder Keith Lewis at Buckingham Bandjam

The new community radio station for Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester is celebrating its first birthday on Sunday (October 1).

To mark a year of broadcasting by 3Bs Radio there will be a set of special birthday shows from 8am to 2pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many presenters will be on the show bringing a party to the airwaves from the studio based at University of Buckingham.

Working hard in the 3Bs radio studio at University of Buckingham

The station has already managed to win a radio licence to go digital, which will cover the whole 3Bs area, by working in partnership with other regional stations. In the next 12 months the aim is to offer digital as well as online broadcasting.

Based on figures up to now the forecast for the first year is around 90,000 listeners.

Founders Keith Lewis, of Steeple Claydon, and Dave Watts, of Brackley, began with eight presenters and now there are more than 24, covering a huge range of genres including rock, jazz, indie, garage, 60s, 70s and 80s music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is a new lower league football show and live commentary of Brackley Town matches. There are presenters hosting live musicians and interviews with local community figures.

A highlight was broadcasting the whole of the one day Buckingham Bandjam Big Bash music festival live last month.

There have also been successful outside broadcasts and podcasts including Buckingham Country Show, Fitwell Front Row, The Towersey Festival, Winslow Farmers Market and Buckingham Literary Festival.

Founder Keith said: “I have been absolutely staggered by the fantastic response from the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve welcomed so many presenters from Brackley, Buckingham and Bicester. We are really pleased to be keeping the community entertained and informed and love being invited to do outside broadcasts at community events.

“However, although we are very excited about going digital we are a not for profit organisation run by volunteers.

“We are hugely grateful to those who are sponsoring us but do need more sponsorship and funding. If anyone can help us please do get in touch.