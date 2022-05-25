New Quick Litter Pic station rolled out in Buckingham park

Cllr Warren Whyte, who chairs the town council’s Environment Committee, said: “Following the success of the Bourton Park Quick Litter Pick Station, I am delighted to help launch the new additional location in Chandos Park to help keep our wonderful parks clean and tidy.”

Like many communities and organisations in the UK, Buckingham Town Council is working to reduce litter and the impact of single-use plastics.

The council no longer purchases single-use plastic items for events or for use in its offices and has implemented a sustainable purchasing policy.

Cllr Warren Whyte at the Quick Litter Pick station

As plastics and some other materials do not decompose, the town council also undertakes regular litter picks in an effort to remove risks to wildlife, clean up the town and encourage others to dispose of their rubbish appropriately.

The Quick Litter Pick initiative was born after residents and community groups asked how they could get involved in safely clearing up any litter they find while out and about.

A litter picker enables the user to keep the litter at a distance and protects them from broken edges and germs.

The Quick Litter Pick station in Bourton Park has made it easier for residents and visitors to help reduce litter levels and protect the environment.

The litter pick stations each contain five litter pickers and a supply of bin liners, and can be accessed by anyone with the code for the lock.

Any bags of collected rubbish can be placed in the nearest litter bin or left by the side of the bin to be collected by the town council’s Green Spaces Team during their park inspections.

The new Quick Litter Pick point in Chandos Park is located by the bridge to the university.

The Quick Litter Pick point in Bourton Park can be found near the Bourton Park Car Park and Multi-Use Games Area in Buckingham.