New £9.5m luxury care home in Aylesbury Vale launches staff recruitment drive

A new £9.5m luxury care home being built in the Aylesbury Vale town of Buckingham is now recruiting for staff.

Dozens of job opportunities are on offer at Lace Hill Manor, the £9.5 million care home currently under construction on Lace Hill.

Manager Paul Turvey has already put together his senior leadership team and is looking to recruit a core group of staff for the new 62-bed care home in Needlepin Way, set to open in Spring 2022.

Paul Turvey, manager of Lace Hill Manor

About 30 roles are now open for recruitment, with the home set to provide up to 70 jobs as it grows to full capacity.

Paul said: “This is a fresh start in every respect.

"As we come to a new year, we’re creating a new team, ready to launch a brand new home.

"This is a chance to do things differently and embed the latest innovative practices from the get-go.

Artist's impression of Lace Hill Manor

“The start-up team I will be hiring over the next two months will have a vital part to play in developing the culture and atmosphere of this home.

"It’s an opportunity to be part of something genuinely special, and help create a happy, thriving, positive community for everyone living and working here.”

The home is part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) which has more than 80 homes across the UK.

The range of jobs on offer includes receptionists, housekeepers, maintenance staff, chefs and kitchen assistants, hospitality staff, a lifestyle co-ordinator and a dedicated dementia care manager, as well as senior carers and care assistants.

Paul is also looking to fill the role of concierge – a front-of-house manager responsible for running the bistro, bar and reception area, and overseeing the moving-in experience of those coming to live in the home.

Paul said: “The concierge will be tasked with making sure moving into Lace Hill Manor feels like a celebration, and every individual gets the full red carpet treatment – quite literally.”

The new private care home, which will be providing residential, residential dementia and nursing care, will offer a five-star environment, with large en-suite rooms, some with private patios, lounges, restaurants, communal areas, landscaped gardens, and luxury facilities, including an orangery, fitness studio, leisure suite, wellness retreat, and bar and bistro area.

Paul added: “The facilities and the space are incredible – this will be a truly fantastic place to live and to work, where staff will be really well supported, and those in their care can live life to the fullest.

“The training the MMCG provides is second to none, with opportunities for apprenticeships and further qualifications across all roles, so it’s a brilliant place for anyone looking for a fulfilling career and a chance to reach their potential.

“I’m happy to hear from those with no experience, those with years working in the care sector, as well as career changers ready to try something new.

“The most important thing is that they have big hearts and are ready to bring their best each day to provide those living at Lace Hill Manor with the kind, warm, compassionate and high-quality care they deserve.”

Staff benefits will include a new discount card scheme, giving discounts for health and leisure facilities to help the team stay well and take care of themselves.”