New £7.5m manufacturing and distribution facility ‘will create 50 new jobs in Buckingham’ developers say

A new £7.5 million manufacturing and distribution facility in Buckingham could create more than 50 jobs in the area, the developers say, after getting the green light from planners.

Cygnet 40, a 40,000sq ft industrial and warehouse unit on Buckingham Industrial Estate, has been approved by Bucks Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The successful application was made by the Deeley Group, which plans to start work on site in June 2023 with completion expected in spring 2024.

An artist's impression of the new unit

Deeley Group is now seeking a potential tenant or occupier for the manufacturing and distribution facility, which it expects to create more than 50 jobs for the local area when it is occupied.

Deeley Group, which is headquartered in Coventry, has previously built nearby Swan Business Centre and Angelvale in Buckingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Company spokesman Andrew Brazier said: “We are pleased that this important development, which will create vital new jobs in Buckingham, has been approved.

“The 40,000sq ft unit will be an excellent addition to the manufacturing and logistics industry in Buckinghamshire.

"Buckingham Industrial Estate is well established and ideally situated for the businesses operating in these sectors. We are currently in discussions with a number of potential occupiers.

“Deeley Group has a proud history of delivering developments in Buckinghamshire and we are delighted to be returning to the town with our third development. “

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look forward to our team starting on site and beginning work on this key employment opportunity in Buckingham.”