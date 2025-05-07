New products and visitor centre among plans as Adstock distillery aims to become national leader in spirits market
Aedda’s Farm Distillery has begun work on a project which it claims will inject £1.5 million into the county’s economy.
Among its plans are to use fruit from its own orchard to produce brandy, eau de vie and liqueurs, as well as to use its own fields to grow grains for its spirits.
The distillery says it aims to become a “core part of the English whisky scene” and wants to produce a light and fruit-forward single malt as part of its products.
It also plans to open a visitor centre later this year, and offer guided tours of its site, with the opportunity to sample some of its products.
Nathan Reed, co-founder and managing director of Aedda’s Farm Distillery said: “Customers have responded so well to the small range of products we’ve already been able to create and sell, and this has spurred us on to have a range of products ready to go in the coming months.
“The distillery visitor experience will truly bring the brand to life and give our customers a taste of the experimental approach we are taking on the farm.
“Over time, we will be trialling different grains and finishes to produce a unique range of spirits, something that we are lucky enough to be able to do with our own fields and the expertise of our team.
“We look forward to taking both customers and the wider community along on our journey.”