New post office counter opens at Budgens in Bedgrove

A new post office counter has opened at the Budgens store in Bedgrove.

It opened earlier this month and postmaster Raj Paranthaban said the new addition to the convenience store had been very well received.

He said: "The post office at Jansel Square in Bedgrove used to get very busy and people are appreciating the longer hours and the free parking for the counter at the Budgens store.

"We cannot help people with passports or road tax but services such as banking, parcels and special deliveries operate from here.

"We do not run the post office counter to make a profit - but we are hoping that we can encourage customers to spend some money throughout the rest of the store."

The opening of the post office counter was celebrated through a raffle in aid of the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

Prizes were donated by the following local businesses - Budgens, Kings Wine, TCI Fry-Days, The Lost Sock, JRG Animal Services, Beef Olive, Body Beautiful, Double Eight, 2D Print World, 3D Print World and More + Cafe.