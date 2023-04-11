New playground complete with zip line opens in Little Horwood thanks to substantial grant

The small Buckinghamshire village officially opened its new playground on Good Friday with a celebratory Easter egg hunt

For the last few years the residents of Little Horwood have been dreaming of a better playground with new equipment that would encourage the village youngsters to spend more time outdoors enjoying the fresh air.But playgrounds are expensive and the Little Horwood village is only small.So after realising the size of the challenge ahead, the recreational ground comittee, who are responsible for the facility, approached FCC communities Foundation Ltd to try and secure some funding in the form of a grant.To their delight FCC Communities were able to help out with a substantial grant which meant the project started to look like it could become a reality.The village still had to raise more funds to make up the shortfall but after a few active years which included the Village Ball, a local Ironman challenge and a Mexican evening, the light at the end of the tunnel was beginning to shine brighter.It was then that the Village Trust stepped forward and provided the final funds to secure the project.

So after months of planning and the review of different proposals, a contractor was finally chosen and work started in January. The village watched in great excitement as the new equipment began arriving and gradually over the dark grey days of winter the new playground began to take shape.

As part of the grant process it was the responsibility of village volunteers to put the finishing touches to the site and on the last few days before the official opening they turned up to finish the fencing and make good the area despite the pouring rain.

And so the celebratory opening Good Friday date arrived and thankfully the weather was glorious.

The village had run a competition to give four lucky winners the chance to have their names engraved on plaques on their favourite equipment and to have the honour of being the first into the playground with 15 minutes of bliss before the other children were allowed in.

And then it was open house and youngsters piled into the playground to explore the new equipment. Even a few of the adults couldn't resist the pull of a new zip wire.

