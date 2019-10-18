New online tool helps Aylesbury Vale potential parents check their suitability to adopt

An online too which helps potential new parents check if they are suitable to adopt has been launched in Bucks.

To coincide with National Adoption Week (October 14-21), Buckinghamshire County Council is launching its new online Adoption Ready tool that lets anyone find out whether they are ready to become an adoptive parent.

People often jump to the conclusion that some aspect of their life – it could be age, financial situation, sexual orientation or relationship status - will rule them out for adoption.

However, the council says that most of these assumptions are wrong.

The Adoption Ready tool lets you look at each aspect of your life, and find out whether it actually has any bearing on your suitability to become a parent to one of the children in the County Council's care who are looking for a new family.

Adoption Ready, which has been developed in partnership with public sector technology consultants FutureGov, can be accessed via the adoption pages of the County Council website: www.buckscc.gov.uk/adoption

County Council Cabinet Member for Children's Services Warren Whyte said: "In Bucks we have 22 children waiting for adoption because, for different reasons, their birth families are unable to care for them. Many have had a difficult start in life, and they need a loving, stable home where they can grow up safe and secure.

"Being an adoptive parent can be challenging, but also brings great rewards. People who are willing to take on this special role often worry that some aspect of their lifestyle or life history means they might be deemed unsuitable – but their fears are usually unfounded. Our new Adoption Ready tool answers many questions about what it takes to become an adoptive parent – I'd ask anyone who's thought about adoption to go online and try it."

Adoption Ready can be accessed here: www.buckscc.gov.uk/adoption