New on-demand flexible bus service launched for villages around Aylesbury

An on-demand flexible bus service has been introduced to link many Aylesbury villages with the town and wider transport connections.

The service, introduced by Bucks County Council, will better connect the communities of Aston Clinton, Bishopstone, Halton, Hartwell, Hulcott, Stoke Mandeville, Weedon and Weston Turville.

Called ‘Village Connect: Aylesbury’, the service will complement the local bus network providing a service for those who cannot easily access existing bus services or those who prefer to leave their car at home.

Passengers can book a journey online in advance, using an app or phone, and the bus will pick them up at an agreed time and location nearby. Alternatively, the bus can be booked in real time for a pick up within 30-60 minutes.

From left, Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transport, with representatives from partner WeMove.

The service will operate from Monday to Friday between 6am and 7pm with journeys costing between £2.50 and £4.50; concessionary bus passes will be accepted for free travel after 9am.

The service is partly funded for three years by the Department for Transport’s Rural Mobility Fund, with further financial support coming from local developer funding.

Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transport said: “This on-demand flexible bus service will enable better connections in, to and out of the urban centre of Aylesbury and Stoke Mandeville Hospital, as well as supporting onward journeys using other public transport services.

"The Village Connect service is accessible and user-friendly and provides flexibility to meet users’ individual needs. I am pleased that it will enhance the local public transport network, and hopefully encourage more people to travel by bus.”

Area map to be covered by the Village Connect Bus service.

In line with the council’s environmental goals, the service uses routing technology, helping to contribute to a reduction in traffic congestion and pollution. By choosing the Village Connect service passengers will be part of the journey towards a more sustainable future.

Click here for information on how to use the service and to make a booking.

The service has been made possible thanks to a partnership with WeMove and technology partner Padam.